Rotary Club of Fort St. John draws second Mega Lottery Early Bird Winner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their second early bird draw for the Rotary Mega Lottery at a Luncheon, on Thursday, at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Drawn as the winner for the second early bird draw, for $5,000 cash, was Robin DeRose of Fort St. John.

The winner of the first early bird draw was Samantha Kemppi.

Through the Mega Lottery, since 2003, over $5 million has been raised and distributed amongst dozens of local clubs from Fort St. John to Dawson Creek.

The next early bird draw for the Mega Lottery is set to take place on December 19 at the Northern Grand Hotel, with the final draw taking place on January 11 at the Totem Mall.

Tickets for the Mega Lottery are on sale now until January 8, 2020.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit rotarymegalottery.org.