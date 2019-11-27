-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Salvation Army Christmas Hamper registration deadline approaches

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Christmas Hamper registration is open until this Friday at the Salvation Army.

To sign up for a Christmas Hamper from the Salvation Army you need to get to the Food Bank before Friday, November, 29th, 2019 to sign up.

The Christmas Hamper Campaign is open to anyone in the community to apply, yet unlike the Food Bank, there is an income matrix used to assess and prioritize the need. The Salvation Army assesses household income vs expenses to determine the value of the hamper.

The Salvation Army is starting to collect donations for their Christmas Hampers and with the need increasing, more hampers are needing to be filled.

Late applicants may still be issued a hamper, but it is not guaranteed.

The Salvation Army is also seeking help to fill Children’s Hampers and make sure every child is able to experience the holiday spirit. Each child is given gifts that range in the price of $65-$80 which the parents are given wrapping paper to wrap the gifts and offer to their children for a real Christmas experience.

There is a very real need for specific toys and items for kids aged 8 – 17 years such as; Lego, drones, remote-controlled cars, barbies, gift cards to Walmart (or other stores that sell youth clothing/toys), etc. Donations can be dropped off at our Community & Family Services office, 10116 100 Ave. or to Christmas Central located in the Totem Mall.

The Salvation Army continues to have hampers that can be sponsored, stating, families are quickly sponsored but individuals are often left out at Christmas; we will ensure that every individual person also has a wonderful Christmas.

To help call; 250-261-1933

