Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign starts November 18th to December 24th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army’s most recognizable, Red Kettle Campaign starts today, at visible locations around town.

The Annual Red Kettle Campaign runs Monday, November 18th, 2019 to December 24th, 2019, proceeds raised from the campaign sponsors the Salvation Army’s Food Bank.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $75,000, which will sustain the Food Bank for the entire year. Monies also go to help operate the Family Services Program that directly helps people in need.

“The only way we can have a Food Bank in FSJ is through donated dollars,” says Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope. “While we are partnered with Food Bank B.C. no operational Dollars are available through that membership.”

The Red Kettles are a vital campaign and success comes from Volunteers that can fill shifts in manning the Kettles. Shifts are two hours long, and there are no requirements to being a Kettle Volunteer, orientation is done through email and over the phone. Every Kettle represents funding for the Food Bank.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Red Kettle Campaign, call the Volunteer Coordinator Tatiana (250) 261-1933