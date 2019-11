FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Photos with Santa Fundraiser to raise funds for the FSJ Hospital Foundation is approaching.

100% of the proceeds from this event go to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Bookings have begun with openings on November 29th, November 30th, December 6th and December 7th, 2019.

Sessions are $20.00 per sitting. Call 250-785-2711 to book sessions. The Canadian Grind is unable to take bookings on Facebook.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE