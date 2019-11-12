Sarah’s Golf Towel Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 8-year-old Sarah Byford has designed a unique golf towel to continue fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House and the FSJ Hospital Foundation with the help of SJA Promo.

Sarah is a young girl who has lived a life that has been full of medical complexities and has spent many weeks in the Ronald McDonald House while waiting for diagnosis and treatment. In March of this year, Sarah received open-heart surgery.

From this experience, Sarah has shown she is an inspiration through her desire to help others. With her most recent initiative, the creation of her golf towels, all proceeds from the sales of the towels are being donated to the FSJ Hospital Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House.

She has already raised over $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House, and the sale of these towels will reach $10,000.

The towels are $50 each and can be purchased at the Taylor School PAC Winter Craft Sale on November 16th, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Taylor Community Hall.

Towels can also be purchased at SJA Promo, located at 8211 100th Avenue (cash only).



The first shipment of towels was funded by SJA Promo and fundraising activities Sarah performed in the fall at Lone Wolf Golf Club, and Enbridge has stepped forward to share the cost of a second order with SJA Promo.

To view the FB Event for the Winter Craft Sale; CLICK HERE

Sarah has been such an amazing ambassador and supporter of Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon ever since her family called it a home for two weeks earlier this year. At the North Peace RMH Charity Golf Tournament in Fort St. John, I met the Byford family while they volunteered their time to support the event and shared their experience of leaving home to stay at RMH BC for Sarah’s heart surgery in Vancouver. We are so lucky to have Sarah’s support in a community where many of our families come from. Through fundraising and raising awareness for RMH BC, Sarah has been a wonderful ambassador for the House. Her energy and enthusiasm is contagious and her generosity is inspirational. This little girl has one BIG heart! Director, Community Development SUNSHINE PURIFICACION, Ronald McDonald House® British Columbia and Yukon

8-year-old Sarah Byford raised her first $800 for the FSJ Hospital Foundation through her hot chocolate stand back in Dec 2018. Since then Sarah has gone even bigger with a fundraiser that everyone is going to love. It is a reminder that every day is a gift and will bring a smile to everyone. Sarah’s courage and tenacity is catching, if she sets her mind to a fundraiser she will do it and she will inspire others to be part of it too. Her inspiration is to make other children smile and to help them through their treatment and recovery, she wants them to know they are not alone. Niki Hedges, Executive Director

When I heard about this project, I knew we had to get involved! When you see that kind of generosity in a young girl like Sarah, you can’t help to want to support her; and when you hear her story, you admire her strength and kindness. At SJA Promo, when we can help Sarah, or someone like her, realize her goals by helping to produce such a unique fundraising project, we agree with the saying on the towel, today is going to be a good day! We look forward to working with her on her next project! Julie Roach-Burns, Owner & General Manager SJA Promo