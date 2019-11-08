0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News School buses not running in the North Peace
News

School buses not running in the North Peace

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses in the North Peace have been cancelled for Friday.

The District made the announcement just before 6 a.m. Friday that buses will not be running in the North Peace.  A snowfall warning remains in place for the North Peace.  The forecast says the region could see anywhere from 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday evening.

School buses in the South Peace have also been cancelled for the day.  A winter storm warning is in place in the South Peace.  The forecast calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow in that region.

Schools in both districts will remain open.

For updates on buses in the North Peace, click here.

For updates on buses in the South Peace, click here.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleSnowfall warning issued in the North Peace

RECENT STORIES

News

Snowfall warning issued in the North Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the North Peace.  The warning says the...
Read more
Energy News

Enbridge reports earnings of $949 million in Q3, up from loss last year

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it earned $949 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $90 million...
Read more
News

School buses not running in the South Peace

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - As of 5:45 a.m. - All school buses in the North Peace have also been cancelled. DAWSON CREEK,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Nikoleychuk takes part in Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Slovakia

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local powerlifter, Rob Nikoleychuk, was in Nove Zamky, Slovakia, from October 20 to the 27, for the Global Powerlifting...

Huskies Player of the Week: Joel Bourgeois

Fort St John Hospital Foundation raises over $137,000 from ‘Be an...

Province moves forward with leaders’ table on caribou recovery in the...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.