School buses not running in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses in the North Peace have been cancelled for Friday.

The District made the announcement just before 6 a.m. Friday that buses will not be running in the North Peace. A snowfall warning remains in place for the North Peace. The forecast says the region could see anywhere from 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday evening.

School buses in the South Peace have also been cancelled for the day. A winter storm warning is in place in the South Peace. The forecast calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow in that region.

Schools in both districts will remain open.

