School buses not running in the South Peace

Avatar Adam Reaburn

UPDATE – As of 5:45 a.m. – All school buses in the North Peace have also been cancelled.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School District 59 has cancelled all school buses for Friday.

Buses will not be running in the South Peace due to the weather. A winter storm warning is in effect for the B.C. and Alberta Peace.

School District 60 has not announced yet if the weather will also affect buses in the North Peace.

Schools in both districts remain open.

For updates on buses in the North Peace, click here.

For updates on buses in the South Peace, click here.

Adam Reaburn
