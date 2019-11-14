School District 59 and 60 to receive funding for youth trades training

VICTORIA, B.C. – As part of Apprenticeship Recognition Month, the Province has announced that it will be investing in thousands of youth, women and under-represented groups to get the training and support they need for apprenticeships and employment in the skilled trades.

According to the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark, $12.4 million will support seven new programs to help over 2,000 women and other under-represented groups access opportunities for pre-apprenticeship training, apprenticeship services and employment.

In addition to this funding, 1,300 secondary students throughout B.C. will benefit from access to trades training, with $1.37 million to fund Industry Training Authority Youth Work in Trades programs at 51 school districts and several independent schools.

Locally, School District 59 will be receiving $20,000 and School District 60 will be receiving $30,000.