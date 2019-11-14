-5.8 C
Fort St. John
NewsRegional

School District 59 and 60 to receive funding for youth trades training

by: Scott Brooks

on

14

VICTORIA, B.C. – As part of Apprenticeship Recognition Month, the Province has announced that it will be investing in thousands of youth, women and under-represented groups to get the training and support they need for apprenticeships and employment in the skilled trades.

According to the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, Melanie Mark, $12.4 million will support seven new programs to help over 2,000 women and other under-represented groups access opportunities for pre-apprenticeship training, apprenticeship services and employment.

In addition to this funding, 1,300 secondary students throughout B.C. will benefit from access to trades training, with $1.37 million to fund Industry Training Authority Youth Work in Trades programs at 51 school districts and several independent schools.

Locally, School District 59 will be receiving $20,000 and School District 60 will be receiving $30,000.

Previous articleWater and Sewer rates set to increase in 2020
Avatar
Scott Brooks

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Water and Sewer rates set to increase in 2020

Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An increase in price for water and sewer rates will continue to go up in the New Year following the...
Read more
News

Province of BC to enforce stricter rules surrounding youth and vaping

Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be implementing stricter rules surrounding youth and vaping. According to the Government,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv