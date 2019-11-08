School District 60 releases scenario maps for new catchment areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has released three scenario maps for school catchment areas for the planned opening of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School, which is set for September 2020.

According to the School District, in order to populate the new school, part of the planning process requires the redrawing of some of the elementary school catchment areas.

In each scenario, the School District says Areas north of 100 Avenue currently in Robert Ogilvie catchment will move to Anne Roberts Young and areas along the airport road that are in the Robert Ogilvie catchment, including the flower streets near the airport roundabout, will move to Anne Roberts Young.

The School District also says the Margaret Ma Murray catchment East of 100 street will change but those changes will be determined at a future date.

For more information, you can visit the School District’s website.

Here are the three scenario maps for school catchment areas: