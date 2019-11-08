-5.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News School District 60 releases scenario maps for new catchment areas
News

School District 60 releases scenario maps for new catchment areas

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has released three scenario maps for school catchment areas for the planned opening of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School, which is set for September 2020.

According to the School District, in order to populate the new school, part of the planning process requires the redrawing of some of the elementary school catchment areas.

In each scenario, the School District says Areas north of 100 Avenue currently in Robert Ogilvie catchment will move to Anne Roberts Young and areas along the airport road that are in the Robert Ogilvie catchment, including the flower streets near the airport roundabout, will move to Anne Roberts Young.

The School District also says the Margaret Ma Murray catchment East of 100 street will change but those changes will be determined at a future date.

For more information, you can visit the School District’s website.

Here are the three scenario maps for school catchment areas:

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSupporting the Poppy Campaign helps local Veterans
Next articleBC Hydro will be conduct controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

RECENT STORIES

News

ARC Resources Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results and Announces $500 Million Capital Program for 2020

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - ARC Resources Ltd. (ARC) has announced its third-quarter 2019 financial and operational results. ARC also announced its...
Read more
News

BC Hydro will be conduct controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more
News

Supporting the Poppy Campaign helps local Veterans

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With Remembrance day approaching November 11th, 2019, wearing a red poppy that are distributed...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers in Delta for Tim Jardine Showcase

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend to Delta, from November 8 to the...

Moose Talks – Daves Steves and Art Jarvis

Public survey on a Community Foundation is approaching deadline

Unemployment rate remains the same in October for Northeast BC

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.