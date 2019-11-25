School District 60 to hold final public meeting tonight on new school catchment area boundaries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 will be holding the final public meeting tonight, November 25, to make revisions to the school catchment area boundaries for the new school, Anne Roberts Young.

According to the School District, in order to populate the new school, part of the planning process requires the redrawing of some of the elementary school catchment areas.

The District has listed Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, Robert Ogilvie, and Duncan Cran as schools where students could potentially be affected by the changes.

- Advertisement -

The boundary revisions include three scenarios and following public consultation, one will then be selected to become the new catchment area.

Tonight’s public meeting is taking place at 7:00 p.m. at Alwin Holland.

You can also provide written submissions to the School District by December 19, 2019, in-person or by email catchments@prn.bc.ca.

Each scenario can be found on the School District’s website.