School District 60 to hold public meetings for revision of school catchment area boundaries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is looking to make revisions to the school catchment area boundaries as the planned opening of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is set for September 2020.

According to the School District, in order to populate the new school, part of the planning process requires the redrawing of some of the elementary school catchment areas.

The District has listed Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, Robert Ogilvie, and Duncan Cran as schools where students could potentially be affected by the changes.

Board Trustees will be gathering input from sessions through three scheduled public meetings.

Public meetings will be taking place on November 7 at Bert Ambrose, November 19 at the School District 60 Office, and November 25 at Alwin Holland. All meetings are at 7:00 p.m.

You can also provide written submissions to the District by December 19, 2019, in-person or by email catchments@prn.bc.ca.