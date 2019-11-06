-11.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The construction site of the new Anne Roberts Young Elementary School. June 17, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News School District 60 to hold public meetings for revision of school catchment...
News

School District 60 to hold public meetings for revision of school catchment area boundaries

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is looking to make revisions to the school catchment area boundaries as the planned opening of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is set for September 2020.

According to the School District, in order to populate the new school, part of the planning process requires the redrawing of some of the elementary school catchment areas.

The District has listed Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, Robert Ogilvie, and Duncan Cran as schools where students could potentially be affected by the changes.

Board Trustees will be gathering input from sessions through three scheduled public meetings.

Public meetings will be taking place on November 7 at Bert Ambrose, November 19 at the School District 60 Office, and November 25 at Alwin Holland. All meetings are at 7:00 p.m.

You can also provide written submissions to the District by December 19, 2019, in-person or by email catchments@prn.bc.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTupper Roundtable Meeting tonight
Next articleFirst major snowfall of the season expected this Friday for Fort St John

RECENT STORIES

News

First major snowfall of the season expected this Friday for Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and surrounding area is expected to see the first major snowfall...
Read more
News

Tupper Roundtable Meeting tonight

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Regional District Electoral Area ‘D’ Director, Leonard Hiebert, has been hosting a...
Read more
News

Enclosed trailer belonging to local carpentry business was stolen

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local business owner Josh Wiggers discovered his work enclosed trailer was stolen from the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP on scene of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - Grande Prairie RCMP advise that Highway 2 has now re-opened to traffic in all directions. RCMP and other emergency services are no longer on scene....

Remembrance Day Services around the Peace

Failure of Houston Oil & Gas expected to create up to...

Fort St John Women’s Soccer League holds 2019-2020 season opener

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.