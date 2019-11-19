SD 60 holds Election of Board Officers, Gilbert elected as Chair

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, School Trustees held their annual Election of Board Officers for the 2019-2020 term.

Zone 5 Trustee Helen Gilbert was elected by acclamation as Chair, replacing Zone 4 Trustee Ida Campbell.

Campbell did not seek re-election as she felt it was time for someone else to step up into the role of Chair.

Campbell reassured fellow Trustees that she will not be going anyway and will be there to assist Gilbert in her new role.

On top of being elected as Chair, Gilbert was also re-elected as the BCPSEA Representative.

Other Trustees to be elected in positions within the Board include Zone 3 Trustee Nicole Gilliss as Vice-Chair, Zone 5 Trustee Erin Evans as Provincial Councillor, Ida Campbell as Provincial Councillor Alternate, and Zone 1 Trustee Madeleine Lehmann BCPSEA Alternate.