Second homeless count to take place in Fort St John next year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday, Council will get a preview of the City’s next homeless count project.

The project, scheduled to take place in 2020, is a follow up to the 2018 survey and will be conducted by the Homelessness Services Association of B.C.

The survey will focus on a number of aspects of homelessness, such as demographics, income, and medical issues.

In 2018, the survey counted 61 people in Fort St. John that were homeless, and out of those 61 people, 40 were sheltered while 21 claimed to be unsheltered.

The 2018 survey also found that 57 percent of those surveyed said the reason for being homeless was due to having too low of an income.

This homeless count will take place along with counts across the province and Canada.