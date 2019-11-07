Senator Richard Neufeld has reached his retirement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senator Richard Neufeld is officially in his retirement.

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 was Neufeld’s 75th birthday and his final day in Senate.

As a previous Mayor in Fort Nelson starting in 1981 for five years, he continued his career through multiple levels of government for 40 years. He served four terms as MLA for Peace River North, including eight years as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Neufeld was appointed to the Senate in 2009.

Neufeld shares in an article posted to the Senate of Canada that he is looking forward to spending more time at home with his wife and family during his retirement.

Neufeld shares further in another article on the site that he and his wife have a passion for vintage cars and own four. In the article, he tells about a trip he and his wife took to California in their 1965 MGB, with the return trip averaging 38 miles per gallon.

Neufeld says he lives on an acreage in Fort St. John, which keeps him busy. He goes on to say he looks forward to this time and travelling by way of road trips with his wife as he likes to drive the country, as you see more.

During his resignation speech in June, the Senator started his farewell with several thank yous, including thanking the residents of northeast B.C, where he served all three levels of government.

Senator Neufeld said during his speech, “Of course, I want to thank the people of British Columbia, in particular, the residents of northeastern B.C., who I have had the honour and privilege to represent at all three levels of government for almost 40 years.”

