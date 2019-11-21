Sentences handed down to drug traffickers with connections to Northern BC

SURREY, B.C. – Sentences have been handed down to four men involved in drug trafficking activities in the Upper Fraser Valley and Northern B.C.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, they began their investigation in November 2014 with the execution of a search warrant on an apartment building in Chilliwack, which ran over a year with assistance from RCMP in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Prince George, and Quesnel.

The CFSEU says the investigation eventually led to the arrests of several people and the seizure of millions of dollars worth of illegal and deadly drugs, with investigations being made in Fort St. John back in early 2015.

Clayton Archie Eheler, Mathew Jordan Thiessen, Kyle Harrower, and Andrew Vithna Va have all been sentenced for drug trafficking.

The CFSEU expects two more sentences to be made later this week.

Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
