Seven ways Poppy Campaign Volunteerism can lead to benefits for Veterans and growing careers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Royal Canadian Legion’s Annual Poppy Campaign is now in full swing and leading that campaign are volunteers.

According to the Legion, the Poppy Campaign offers many opportunities for its volunteers that can lead to benefits for Veterans and growing careers.

Volunteers have the opportunity to:

1. Speak on remembrance at public and private schools

2. Create gaming and community building events

3. Visit and care for veterans

4. Be on their local branch’s board to give direction on finances and

daily operations

5. Have a voice in the future of the Legion and veterans

6. Participate in veteran advocacy efforts

7. Fundraise with poppies to promote remembrance in Canada

Through the Poppy Campaign, the Legion supports a wide range of programs for seniors, Veterans, and community organizations.

For more information, you can visit legionbcyukon.ca.