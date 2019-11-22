Single-game tickets now on sale for 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge

DONATE TO RHYASON CONTRACTING LIGHT A MOOSE

Our goal is to raise $81,000 to support healthcare. With the funds raised through the radiothon, our aim is to respond to the current immediate needs to purchase the following 2 pieces of life-saving equipment to a total of $81,000. Pembina Pipelines have come generously on board as a $20,000 corporate matching partner. Stop by Murray GM this Wednesday to Friday and make a donation in person, or make a donation below.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge.

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be a showcase of Canadian and international talent and will feature a five-team format at the Encana Events Centre, in Dawson Creek, from December 7 to the 15.

Prior to the start of play, the teams will head to three surrounding communities for a slate of pre-tournament games.

Advertisement

An exhibition game will be taking place in Fort St. John on December 5 at the North Peace Arena for $25.00 per ticket.

Preliminary games are scheduled to take place in Dawson Creek on December 7 to the 13 for $15.00 per game, with a preliminary game scheduled for Fort St. John on December 11. Tickets for the Fort St. John game are $25.00 per person.

Then the semi-finals are scheduled to take place on December 14 at the Encana Events Centre for $25.00 per game, followed by the bronze medal game on December 15, also going for $25.00 per ticket.

The gold medal game will be $30.00 per ticket and will be taking place on December 15 at the Encana Events Centre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Encana Events Centre’s website.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print
Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks
All Posts »