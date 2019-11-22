Single-game tickets now on sale for 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge.

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be a showcase of Canadian and international talent and will feature a five-team format at the Encana Events Centre, in Dawson Creek, from December 7 to the 15.

Prior to the start of play, the teams will head to three surrounding communities for a slate of pre-tournament games.

An exhibition game will be taking place in Fort St. John on December 5 at the North Peace Arena for $25.00 per ticket.

Preliminary games are scheduled to take place in Dawson Creek on December 7 to the 13 for $15.00 per game, with a preliminary game scheduled for Fort St. John on December 11. Tickets for the Fort St. John game are $25.00 per person.

Then the semi-finals are scheduled to take place on December 14 at the Encana Events Centre for $25.00 per game, followed by the bronze medal game on December 15, also going for $25.00 per ticket.

The gold medal game will be $30.00 per ticket and will be taking place on December 15 at the Encana Events Centre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Encana Events Centre’s website.