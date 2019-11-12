Site C Construction Schedule for November 11th to the 24th, 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for November 11th to November 24th, 2019.

Dam site area – north bank and south bank

New: Paving and line marking is now complete on the Old Fort Road chain-up area, near the Gate B entrance to Site C. Lighting for the chain-up area will be completed in mid-November.

Large sections of the penstock pipe will be transported along Old Fort Road. This requires occasional overnight rolling closures, with short delays to traffic. Check our website for upcoming deliveries .

Contractors will continue to mobilize equipment and materials to the site. This includes deliveries by rail and road.

Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas: main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation. Activities include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. Tower and mobile cranes will be used.

Excavation, including in-river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.

Construction activities will continue. This could include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance.

85th Avenue Conveyor

Fencing is being installed along the conveyor corridor.

Highway 29

New : Construction at Lynx Creek East may begin. This includes clearing, vegetation removal, excavation, hauling of materials, and construction of gravel causeways in the Peace River.

Construction at the Cache Creek East embankment continues. This includes vegetation removal, excavation of existing soils, placement and grading of granular materials and site drainage.

Cache Creek West construction will be shutting down for the winter.

Geotechnical drilling will occur at Cache Creek.

Portage Mountain Quarry operations will continue. This includes haul road capping, rip rap and road material production, sorting and stockpiling. Upgrades to the Portage Mountain access road are underway.

Reservoir area

Debris and wood waste removal are continuing . Wood waste will be chipped, mulched, bucked into logs, or burned. Burning may take place, as permitted by ground conditions, the fire danger rating, and venting conditions.

Forestry and access road data collection and site investigations continue.

Clearing activities continue on islands in the Peace River, east of Halfway River. Additional clearing activities are expected to start on the south bank of the Peace Islands. Boaters are asked to stay clear of the work area.

Clearing on the south and north banks of the eastern reservoir continues. Helicopters will be used.

Transmission works

New : Transmission line stringing may begin on the eastern half of the transmission line and continue until April. Activities will include helicopter work. There may be short delays on Jackfish Lake Road and 400 Road.

Clearing continues on the western portion of the transmission line. Wood waste will be chipped, mulched, bucked into logs, or burned. Burning may take place, as permitted by ground conditions, the fire danger rating, and venting conditions.

Transmission line construction will continue. This includes the construction of stringing sites, helical pile foundation installation, tower assembly and lifting and placing on foundations. Work will continue on the transmission line and will access the Peace Canyon and Peace Hill, Trapper Main, Boucher Lake and Medicine Woman road areas.

Maintenance work will continue on roads that provide access to the transmission corridor.

Road construction will continue in various locations on the transmission line right-of-way. This includes but is not limited to the Peace Canyon and Peace Hill, Trapper Main, Boucher Lake and Medicine Woman road areas.

Other areas

Work is occurring downstream of the dam site for the Peace River side channel fish habitat enhancements.

Aggregate and riprap production will continue in West Pine Quarry. We will transport material by rail to the dam site and by truck to Highway 29.

WHAT TO EXPECT Work will take place during the day, night, and on the weekend until the project is completed. During this time, residents can expect:

Traffic – please use caution and obey safety signage

Old Fort Road

Near Gate A to the dam site, drivers may encounter loose gravel and increased commercial traffic. Gravel sections have also developed near 85th Avenue.

Overnight deliveries of penstock pipes along Old Fort Road will result in rolling road closures and traffic delays. Deliveries will occur every one or two weeks.

Due to equipment delivery, there may be occasional short road closures along Old Fort Road from Tahltan Road to Gate B.

Highway 29: Construction-related equipment will travel along Highway 29. Learn more at drivebc.ca.

Jackfish Lake Road and 400 Road: There may be short delays due to transmission line work.

Other areas: Trucks with heavy loads will be accessing the dam site and other project areas, using public and resource roads.

Equipment

Heavy machinery will be in the transmission line corridor. Please stay clear of the work areas.

Helicopters and commercial drones may be used to support investigative and construction works.

Noise and vibration