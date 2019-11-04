Slope stabilization coming for South Taylor Hill

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial government has announced work will soon begin on South Taylor hill to stabilize a geotechnically challenging hillside along Highway 97.

According to the government, the slope stabilization will prepare the corridor for future highway expansion and improve reliability as this route is essential to the people in the Northeast.

Work will include excavation, improving drainage and embedding soil anchors on the slope beside Highway 97, approximately 4.5 kilometres south of Taylor. The site will then undergo significant testing to ensure its long-term stability, which will help prepare the site for any future expansion in this geotechnically complex area.

The $6.5-million contract has been awarded to Greenfield Construction Ltd. of New Brunswick, which will begin work in the coming weeks. The completion of the contract is expected by fall 2020, shared the government.

“This geotechnical work will reduce the risk of slides and potential highway closures, ensuring Highway 97 remains a safe, reliable route for people in Taylor and throughout the Northeast,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This slope stabilization work is also necessary for the future expansion of Highway 97 at South Taylor Hill.”

During construction, people travelling through the work area can expect minor periodic delays.

To date, the first two kilometres of South Taylor Hill has been expanded to four lanes, truck chain up/chain off areas are complete, and the Highway 97 intersections at Big Bam and Johnson roads have been upgraded.