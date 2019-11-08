Snowfall warning issued in the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the North Peace. The warning says the North Peace could see anywhere from 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday night.

A Pacific front will move into the northern Peace River region early Friday morning. This will be followed by an Arctic front pushing through the region during the day Friday and then stalling on Saturday.

As a result, long periods of snow heavy at times are expected in the region with total accumulation of 20 to 30 cm by Saturday evening.

A winter storm warning remains in place for the South Peace, Pine Pass and into the Alberta Peace. In B.C., the warning says the South Peace could see anywhere from 15 to 25 cm with the highest amount of snow in the Pine Pass at close to 40 cm.

The Alberta Peace could also see up to 40 cm of snow. The warning calls for 30 to 40 cm of snow by Sunday morning.

See the full warning for the North Peace below.

10:22 PM PST Thursday 07 November 2019

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.