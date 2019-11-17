Snowmobilers and ATV users asked to stay off farmer fields

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District and area farmers are asking residents to stay off area farmer fields this winter.

A number of farmers were not able to harvest their crops this fall due to poor weather conditions. Crops will remain in the fields until they can be harvested in the spring.

Driving snowmobiles and other recreational vehicles on the crops will damage them, resulting in fewer crops being viable in the spring. If you need to get around a field, choose to drive around the edges than through the middle of the field.

At the November 14th Board Meeting, the Peace River Regional District Board resolved to take action in support the local agriculture industry by sending a letter to provincial and federal representatives, including Premier John Horgan, Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, MLA Dan Davies, MLA Mike Bernier, and MP Bob Zimmer.

The Peace River Regional District would like to clarify that while the PRRD Board is in full support of the Agriculture industry and local farmers, there has not been a declaration of an Agricultural Emergency at this time.

The Peace River Regional District Board will be meeting with local producer groups at a special board meeting on November 27th to discuss the difficult conditions and impacts producers are facing. The Peace River Regional District’s priority is to collaborate and work with local producer groups to forge a meaningful path forward together and advocate for solutions that work for Peace Region farmers.

Following the meeting, the PRRD Board will bring concerns of Peace Region producers forward to the Province to advocate for additional help and support.