Sparks Leadership Group makes donation to Dress for Success Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Spark Leadership group held its annual networking evening, collected donations and had a cheque presentation for the Women’s Resource Societies Dress For Success Program.

Tuesday, November 12th, 2019, alumni, sponsors and the steering committee of the Spark Leadership Conference gathered for a networking event at Bold Promotions. Attendees brought with them gently used winter wear, brand new toys and non-perishable food items. A $2500 cheque was presented to the ‘Dress For Success’ Program, which helps provides support as well as clothing for women that are looking to get back into the workforce.

Jennifer Moore of the Spark Leadership Conference shared the Women’s Resource Society and the Dress for Success program are important to Spark, as the program is helping women reenter the workforce.

“This is a natural fit for our organization. We are proud to work with and support the Women’s Resource Society and the important work they do in our community,” said Moore.

2019 marked the 6th time the Spark! Women’s Leadership Conference was held in the area