NewsRegional

Special Weather Statement issued for B.C. Peace and Pine Pass as heavy snow expected Friday

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A pacific front will move into the B.C. Peace on Friday morning and bring with it as much as 40 cm of snow.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass. The statement says the front will bring with it rain, and snow with accumulations of anywhere from 20 to 40 cm by Saturday afternoon.

Snow will begin over Williston region and Pine pass on Thursday then change to rain or mixed with rain Thursday night as the warm Pacific front approaches.

See the full weather statement below.

5:09 AM PST Thursday 07 November 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River
B.C. South Peace River
A Pacific front will move onto Peace River region early on Friday morning. This will be followed by an Arctic front pushing through the region in the afternoon and then stalling on Saturday. Long period of snow at times mixed with rain is expected with 20 to 40 cm total accumulation possible by Saturday afternoon.

Snow will begin over Williston region and Pine pass today then change to rain or mixed with rain tonight as the warm Pacific front approaches.

Rain mixed with snow is expected to develop overnight over southern Peace River region then change to snow Friday when the Arctic front pushes through.

Northern Peace River region will likely stay north of the warm front and receive highest amount of snowfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

