Fort St. John
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
City crews working to clear snow from sidewalks in Fort St. John during an early snowfall in October of 2016.
News

Staff of the City of Fort St. John reminds residents of Winter Road Maintenance activities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff of the city of Fort St. John are reminding residents that Winter Road Maintenance activities have begun for the year. 

City staff are responsible for clearing over 350 lane kilometres of roads, including over 48 kilometres that are hauled away, each year. This is completed by the streets being split into four categories, the first priority going to major thoroughfares and collector routes. The second priority is transit routes, then the downtown core area, and finally, residential areas.

There are also has four snow clearing levels that city staff need to address to respond based on snow accumulation amounts. Based on this, it may take time for residential streets to be cleared. 

For your safety, and the safety of Snow Fighters, city staff, ask to keep your distance from equipment with flashing lights activated and be proactive when you see machines removing snow and choose an alternative route. 

The city staff are reminding that on-street parking in residential areas makes snow clearing difficult, when possible park off-street. On-street parking is limited to 24 continuous hours when planning to be out of town, arrange to have your vehicle parked in a safe location to avoid towing. 

The city’s Snow Fighters use the boulevards, on both sides of the street, to store snow, and the parking or storage of trailers and other vehicles is not permitted in these areas. 

The Public Access Snow Dump located at 9403 – 79 Avenue is now open and will remain open until ground conditions change. This year there are two Public Sand Boxes, where salted winter sand is available for residential use, remember to bring your shovel and a bucket: – Downtown Location – 10040 – 102 Street, across from the Lido – Public Works Location – 10303 Cree Road, just west of the parking lot 

While the City works to reduce the negative impacts that ice and snow may have on streets, sidewalks, and trails, staff share, we are a winter city and there is no practical way to eliminate these effects. 

 

