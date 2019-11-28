-15 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, November 28, 2019
Stuffed Animal Sleepover with Dog Man at the Fort St. John Library

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual stuffed animal sleepover at the Fort St. John library is approaching.

Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, you can drop your favourite stuffy off at the library so it can have a night of fun with Dog Man. The staff of the library share, once the doors are locked and the lights are turned off, there is no telling what the stuffies will get up to.

Once kids come back the following day, Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 10:00 AM, they can watch a video showing all of the mischiefs the stuffies got up to overnight.

The staff of the library share, this event is for kids of all ages and no advanced registration is required.

All stuffed animals will be labelled.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

