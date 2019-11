FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Interact Club and the North Peace Secondary School ‘s ‘Girls Can Talk Club joined forces to facilitate the ‘Trick or Eat Food Drive.’

Lots of donations were brought to the teens who were set up on October 31st, 2019, at the Pomeroy Sports Centre from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

The donations were split and have and donated between the Salvation Army and the Women’s Resource Centre.

