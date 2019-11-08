-5.4 C
Supporting the Poppy Campaign helps local Veterans

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With Remembrance day approaching November 11th, 2019, wearing a red poppy that are distributed by the Legion is a symbol of Remembrance to those that served and sacrificed their lives.

Dave Steves, the President of the Fort St. John Legion Branch 102, shares that monies collected from the sale of poppies go into a trust fund specific to each branch.

The Poppy Campaign is a local initiative hosted by cities, towns and communities across Canada. The donations collected during the campaign are held in trust at the Branch level to directly support Veterans and their families.

This Monday, November 11th, 2019, Steves invites residents of Fort St. John to watch the annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service. The Parade starts at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM and the laying of wreaths and the moment of silence.

At 1:00 PM, the Legion will be providing free chilli and buns to attendees, followed by games.

Steves also wanted to remind people that anyone can be a member of the Legion by signing up in-person or online.

For more information on serves in the Peace Region; CLICK HERE.

To view more on how poppy trust funds are used; CLICK HERE.

To become a member; CLICK HERE. 

To view the parade map; CLICK HERE.

 

 

 

 

 

