Taylor PAC Hosts Village Christmas Market at Taylor Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Taylor Parent Advisory Council hosted the Village Christmas Market on Saturday, November 16. The entry fee for this event was $2.00, or by food donation, at the door for anyone over 18; participants under 18 we free.

All proceeds made from entry fees, as well as table sales, went to PAC to give back to Taylor Elementary School.

President of Taylor PAC, Melanie Rose, explained that through fundraisers like these, they can raise money to put into things needed around Taylor Elementary School as requested by the teachers.

Last spring, some of the money raised during the winter months was put towards buying a bench as a memorial to one of Taylor School’s beloved teachers.

Melanie stated that next spring, they aim to have the funds to put benches around the Taylor School Playground.

In doing so, it will allow parents to be present and have a place to relax while their kids get out and play.

To attract shoppers, the Market had many homemade vendors as well as Consultant Businesses present. There were also homemade soups, buns and a variety of treats being sold. Also, to keep it very relevant and focused around the kids and school, the PAC also made sure to have some artwork done by students on display.

In addition to all this, a raffle table was also set up; winning was achieved by participating in Bingo.

For more information about upcoming events put on by the Taylor PAC, you can visit their Facebook page.