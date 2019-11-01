-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News TC Energy reports lower earnings in third quarter after asset sales
Energy NewsNews

TC Energy reports lower earnings in third quarter after asset sales

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says its net income slipped in the third quarter after it sold $3.4 billion in assets in the first nine months of the year.

The Calgary-based pipeline company says net income came in at $739 million, or 79 cents per share, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with net income of $928 million, or $1.02 per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says adjusted earnings, which exclude a variety of tax impacts from its asset sales, were $970 million or $1.04 per share, up from $902 million or $1.00 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $922 million, or 98 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Along with earnings, the company announced a $1.2 billion investment to expand its pipeline network in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

TC Energy said earlier this week that its Keystone pipeline had spilled an estimated 1.45 million litres of oil in North Dakota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 1, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article‘Last wilderness’: Alberta chief wants meeting on land approved for oilsands

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

‘Last wilderness’: Alberta chief wants meeting on land approved for oilsands

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — The chief of a First Nation that has taken Alberta to court to protect its "last wilderness"...
Read more
Energy News

Pembina Pipeline reports $370 million profit in third quarter

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $370 million in the third quarter for an increase from a year...
Read more
News

Province of BC to introduce proposed amendments to the Election Act

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia is introducing proposed amendments to the Provincial Election Act. According to the...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fivestar Boxing Academy off to Slave Lake this weekend for first...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Fivestar Boxing Academy are on the road this weekend to Slave Lake for their first fight...

Win with Backcountry

Province of BC to introduce proposed amendments to the Election Act

Province introduces interpretation amendment act to allow for a future move...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.