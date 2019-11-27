Team Tardi earns berth for 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Curl B.C. has announced the addition of three more teams that have earned berths to the 2020 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship.

The teams to earn their spot in the championship taking place in Cranbrook from January 28 to February 2 are Team Tardi, Team Wenzek and Team Geall.

According to Curl B.C., these teams will join defending champions, Team Cotter, at the provincial event in Cranbrook, which decides the B.C. team that will travel to the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ontario.

- Advertisement -

Curl B.C. says the berths were awarded because this past weekend marked the end of the BC Men’s Curling Tour and the BC men’s Canadian Team Ranking System points race.

The team with the most CTRS and Tour points was Team Tardi, with Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Jordan Tardi and Alex Horvath.

More information on the 2020 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship can be found by visiting the Curl B.C. website.