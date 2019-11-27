-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Sports

Team Tardi earns berth for 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

North American markets post new record highs on stronger U.S. economic growth

TORONTO — North American stock markets set new record highs yet again on good U.S. data including a positive...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD Board to receive report on Old Fort Study

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Peace River Regional District Board meeting, on Thursday, Directors...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 25-year-old

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating 25-year-old, Braytin...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Curl B.C. has announced the addition of three more teams that have earned berths to the 2020 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship.

The teams to earn their spot in the championship taking place in Cranbrook from January 28 to February 2 are Team Tardi, Team Wenzek and Team Geall.

According to Curl B.C., these teams will join defending champions, Team Cotter, at the provincial event in Cranbrook, which decides the B.C. team that will travel to the Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ontario.

- Advertisement -

Curl B.C. says the berths were awarded because this past weekend marked the end of the BC Men’s Curling Tour and the BC men’s Canadian Team Ranking System points race.

The team with the most CTRS and Tour points was Team Tardi, with Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Jordan Tardi and Alex Horvath.

More information on the 2020 B.C. Men’s Curling Championship can be found by visiting the Curl B.C. website.

Previous articleJoint Statement on B.C. Indigenous human rights legislation passing unanimously
Next articlePeace River Regional District gets a seat at the Caribou Leaders Table.

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Huskies on the road this Thursday to Fairview

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Thursday, November 28, as they take on...
Read more

Peace Passage skaters take part in Edmonton Regional Invitational

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Peace Passage Skating Club were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton...
Read more

Great weekend at Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Mile Zero Cashspiel took place over the weekend, November 22 to the 24, at the...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers win bronze at tournament in Swift Current

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Bantam Trackers were in Swift Current, Saskatchewan over the weekend, November 22 to the 24,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv