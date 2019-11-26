-8.6 C
Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Teamsters Canada says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian National Railway Co. to renew the collective agreement for over 3,000 conductors, trainpersons and yard workers.

The union says normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada.

Details of the agreement, which must be ratified by union members, were not immediately available.

The workers began their strike, which brought freight trains to a halt across the country, last week.

The railway workers had raised worries about long hours, fatigue and what they considered dangerous working conditions.

CN rejected the union’s claim that the strike concerns workplace health and safety, suggesting instead that it revolves around worker compensation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

 

The Canadian Press

