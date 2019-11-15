The Horse Ranch to host open house and fundraiser in support of Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Horse Ranch, of Baldonnel, will be hosting an open house and fundraiser.

Taking place on the evening of November 22, the open house and fundraiser will feature a live music performance by Fort St. John’s Mason Young.

In addition, to live music, you will have the opportunity to watch Glenn Stewart’s Horsemanship Demonstration with his Dream Team.

Also available is a Silent Auction and door prizes.

Tickets for this event are $15.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 12 and under, and $40.00 per family.

All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association.

The Horse Ranch open house and fundraiser is taking place on November 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 9404 – 243 Road in Baldonnel.

For tickets and more information, you can visit eventbrite.com.