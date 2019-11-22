Third Annual Family Fun Carnival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Phoenix Volunteer Club and Moose FM present the Third Family Fun Carnival at the Taylor Community Hall.

Saturday, November 3rd, 2019 from 11 am to 3 pm bring your family down to the Taylor Hall located at 9896 Cherry Ave W for this family-friendly event.

There will be fun for the kids with face painting and a photo booth as well as games. There will also be a food concession, that will sell taco in a bag, cotton candy, snow cones and more.

Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves
