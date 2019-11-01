3.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, November 1, 2019
The World Junior A Challenge. File Photo
Sports

Tickets now on sale for 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The 2019 World Junior A Challenge is set to take place this December at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

In a partnership between Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Hockey League, B.C. Hockey, NHL Central Scouting and the local host committee, Two Canadian teams, Team Canada East and Team Canada West, will compete against the Czech Republic, Russia and the United States for the gold medal.

Different ticket packages are now available for purchase for the World Junior A Challenge.

A Full Advance Package can be purchased for $199.00 which includes a ticket to every game played at the Encana Events Centre, including Bronze and Gold Medal Games.

The 2019 World Junior A Challenge is taking place on December 7 to the 15 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit dawsoncreekeventscentre.com.

Scott Brooks
