Tidewater Midstream closes acquisition of Prince George light oil refinery

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has announced that it has closed its acquisition of Husky Energy’s light oil refinery located in Prince George.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Tidewater has also closed the expansion of its credit facility from $350 million to $600 million and $100 million second-lien term loan through ATB Financial, which loan is subordinated to the senior credit facility.

Tidewater is a Western Canadian midstream company focused on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing.

Tidewater’s Mission is to become the midstreamer of choice by providing creative solutions that ensure optimum flexibility for its customers.

Tidewater strives to provide enhanced egress solutions to realize full-scale value across the entire North America energy value chain.