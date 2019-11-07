Travel advisories issued for the South Peace due to Freezing Rain

UPDATE – Travel advisories have been issued for Highway 52N to Tumbler Ridge, Highway 29 to Tumbler Ridge and on Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

Travel advisory in effect between Highway 52 N; Highway 52 E and Highway 97 for 235.9 km (Tumbler Ridge to 35 km north of Halfway Rest Area).

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

The travel advisory has been issued because of freezing rain in the area.

Travellers are advised to exercise extreme caution, and consider alternate travel plans. School District 59 says the following school bus routes have been cancelled for the day: Tate Creek (Secondary), Alaska Highway, South Dawson.

There are also reports of freezing rain on Highway 29 between Mile 54 and Hudson's Hope.

There are also reports of freezing rain on Highway 29 between Mile 54 and Hudson’s Hope.

Dawson Road Maintenance wants to warn of Freezing Rain on #BCHwy29 towards #HudsonsHope. Drivers are advised to drive with caution.#ShiftIntoWinter #FortStJohn pic.twitter.com/Ok2fGIB7uN — Dawson Road Maintenance – North Peace (@DawsonrmNP) November 7, 2019

We also have reports of freezing rain in the area of the Braden Road.

