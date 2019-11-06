-11.6 C
District Electoral Area 'D' Director, Leonard Hiebert.
News

Tupper Roundtable Meeting tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River Regional District Electoral Area ‘D’ Director, Leonard Hiebert, has been hosting a series of Roundtable Meetings and tonight will be at Tupper Hall.

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Tupper Hall is the third meeting of the series to give residents the opportunity to meet with their Area Director about the projects and issues that are important or on-going within the community.

A total of five Roundtable Meetings have been scheduled to take place in Electoral Area ‘D’.

The remaining meetings are November 18, 2019, at the Bessborough Hall, and November 25th, 2019, at the Cutbank Hall.

All meetings are to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Director Leonard Hiebert at 250-784-3200 or email leonard.hiebert@prrd.bc.ca.

