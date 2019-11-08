Unemployment rate remains the same in October for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of October has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. still remains at 6.2 percent, the same as September’s unemployment rate.

While the unemployment rate remained the same, the number of people actually working in the Northeast saw a decrease of 200 to 39,200 when compared to September’s number of 39,400.

Last year, in October 2018, the Northeast’s unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate fell slightly from 4.8 percent in September to 4.7 in October, still well above the unemployment rate for October 2018 of 4.2 percent.

The Province’s unemployment rate now remains the lowest when compared to other provinces from across the country.