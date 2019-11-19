Used Oil Facility upgrades operations and opens in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – GFL Environmental has upgraded its used oil recycling facility.

Located at 8831 100 St the new infrastructure will provide the residents with an easy, free and eco-friendly way to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials shares the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

A not-for-profit, BCUOMA is a group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia.

GFL Environmental received a Return Collection Facility (RCF) infrastructure grant from BCUOMA. This grant helped to provide them with a modified sea container to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.

“GFL Environmental has a reputation for safely collecting, transporting, disposing and/or recycling liquid waste materials,” said David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association. “The new user-friendly and convenient infrastructure that has been installed at GFL Environmental’s facility in Fort St. John allows residents to recycle their used oil, oil filters and anti-freeze themselves, and not have to wait for an attendant to assist them, and it is free of charge to recycle these materials.”

BCUOMA shares it’s RCF infrastructure grant program’s purpose is to ensure there are sufficient RCFs across British Columbia for DIY consumers to take back their used oil and antifreeze materials for processing at no charge.to consumers.

Used oil is a valuable resource, if it is recycled at a BC used oil recycling centre, it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil and used as a fuel in pulp mills, cement plants and asphalt plants.

The program requires responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province to provide British Columbians with accessibility to convenient and free used oil recycling centres.

