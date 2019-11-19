Volunteers needed for Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are gearing up their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ campaign by going door-to-door to collect non-perishable food donations on behalf of the Salvation Army.

As this is a community event, the Huskies are seeking volunteers to help with the success of this event as many hands make light work.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the North Peace Arena on Sunday, December 1, 2019, before 10:00 a.m. to get organized.

This event in previous years has garnered donations weighing from 20,000 to 30,000 pounds. As was the case last year, ConocoPhillips has kindly donated $1,500 to the food drive this year.

If you or a group would like to help volunteer your time, you can contact Al Karasiuk by email ajkara@telus.net or call 250-261-9466.

Below is a video from 2017 where Hockey Canada shares the importance of this fundraiser and the unique care we have for our community: