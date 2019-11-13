Volunteers still needed to help out with upcoming Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the date for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games draws closer, the Games Committee is still seeking volunteers.

According to Jennifer Moore, of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games Committee, they are currently a third of the way of having enough volunteers with 700 already signed up.

In order to run the Games successfully, a total of 1,800 volunteers are needed to assist.

Moore says volunteers will be needed in various positions such as meal preparation and transportation, which are the areas that volunteers are needed the most.

Moore hopes that individuals and community groups will sign up sooner than later so they can start to plan what each volunteer will be doing.

Coming to Fort St. John for the Games will be 1,277 athletes, 313 coaches, and 211 officials.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit bcgames.org.