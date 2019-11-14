Water and Sewer rates set to increase in 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An increase in price for water and sewer rates will continue to go up in the New Year following the City’s plan for 100 percent full cost recovery.

With the City of Fort St. John continuing on their strategic plan of leadership, in environmental responsibility through sustainable and effective practices, as well as managing public assets and human resources.

Supporting the current and future needs of the community’s water and sewer rates will be increased annually.

Sewer rates will increase to $1.81 effective January 1st, 2020, up from $1.69 in 2019 and $1.67 in 2018

Water rates will increase to $1.77 effective January 1st, 2020, up from $1.65 in 2019 and $1.62 in 2018.

The City of Fort St. John’s water and sewer system receives funds through user fees. The system ensures that the user’s contribution to the sustainability of the utility is fair and equitable and that the service will be sustainable now and in the future.