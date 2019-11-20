Weather Network is calling for normal to above-average temperatures for this winter.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Weather Network has released its winter forecast for Canada and British Columbia and Northeastern B.C. are expected to see near normal to slightly above normal temperatures.

According to the Weather Network, after experiencing a cool start to the season, milder than normal temperatures are forecasted for mid and late fall across British Columbia. Above-average precipitation is expected across the northern parts of the province.

The above map shows the temperature forecast for the months of December, January and February. A mild winter is expected along the B.C. coast and across much of northern B.C., while near-normal temperatures are expected from northeastern B.C.

Advertisement

The Northwest will experience a storm track travelling south along the coastline delivering high impact snow events for the south coast.

This season the Weather Network Says we can expect;

Near normal to slightly above temperatures

Extended periods with reduced threats for the Arctic Outflow

Systems from the Northwest give the potential for low elevation snowfall

Significant winter weather possible, highest potential in February

For more on the winter forecast; CLICK HERE