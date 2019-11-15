West Moberly First Nations celebrates opening of Sukunka Lodge

CHETWYND, B.C. – The West Moberly First Nations celebrated an important milestone in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project.

On October 30, an official grand opening was held for Sukunka Lodge, a workforce accommodation site, which Coastal GasLink says will house women and men working on the project for the next few years.

According to Coastal GasLink, Sukunka Lodge features all the comforts of home and more, including a gym and 24-hour snack-bar.

The Lodge is nestled in the forest approximately 42 kilometres south of Chetwynd and within Dunne-Za and Cree traditional territory.

The Lodge currently houses 150 women and men and occupancy is expected to grow to a peak of approximately 700 in the fall of 2020 when pipeline installation will be in full swing along the first few hundred kilometres of the route.