Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
Zimmer disappointed to hear news of Encana’s move to the United States

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With Encana’s announcement that it has plans to establish a corporate domicile in the United States and change its name to Ovintiv Inc., some are feeling disappointed by this news.

Local M.P., Bob Zimmer, says he is disappointed to hear that Encana will be moving its headquarters to the U.S. and changing its name.

According to Zimmer, this decision is due to the Liberals’ anti-energy policies that have not only damaged the economy, but also Canada’s reputation as a global leader in the energy sector.

Zimmer says he is glad to hear that no jobs will be lost due to this decision, adding that Encana is just the latest Canadian oil and gas company to leave under the Liberals’ watch.

Zimmer says the Conservatives will continue to hold the Liberals accountable and is urging them to scrap Bill C-69, the ‘No More Pipelines Bill’.

