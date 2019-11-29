Zimmer selected as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency

OTTAWA, O.N. – Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, Andrew Sheer, announced on Friday, November 29, the Party’s Official Shadow Cabinet.

With this announcement, Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, has been appointed Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency.

Zimmer says he is honoured to have been asked to serve in the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency, adding that he looks forward to continuing to serve as a strong advocate for Canada’s northern communities.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer has served as a Member of Parliament since 2011 and was elected for his third term this past October.

Zimmer most recently served in a number of capacities such as Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics.