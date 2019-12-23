Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road over weekend before Christmas break

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road this weekend, December 20 to the 22, for three games before the Christmas break.

For game one, on Friday, the Trackers took on the St. Albert Crusaders.

In this game, the Trackers were put up to some competition as the Crusaders maintained a strong lead, eventually winning the game 6-2 over the Trackers.

Then for the second game of the weekend, on Saturday, the Trackers would face the KC Colts.

The Trackers were able to pick themselves up after the loss with the Crusaders by taking the game 7-2 over the Colts.

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Trackers would take on the St. Albert Steel.

The Trackers would end up falling 4-1 to the Steel and return home with one out of three games.

The Trackers are still in first place in the Northern Division with 13 wins, three losses, and two ties.

The Trackers are now on Christmas break and will be returning to the ice in the new year, on January 5, as they travel to Peace River to take on the Royals. Puck drop is 12:45 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.

