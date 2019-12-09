News

2019 Agricultural Challenges Survey hosted by the Peace River Regional District

By Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has posted a survey on-line for Peace Region Farmers.

The Survey is to help the PRRD to get clarity on the state of the Agriculture Industry in the Peace by asking farmers directly.

The PRRD is asking Peace Region Farmers to complete a short survey about how the poor weather in 2019 has affected producers and businesses.

At a recent Peace River Regional District meeting, Board Directors made the decision to call a state of emergency for agriculture.

Since the weather is making it difficult for farmers to harvest their crops, Director for Electoral Area B, Karen Goodings, made the recommendation to the Board that advocates for more support for farmers affected by the weather.

To participate in the survey; CLICK HERE

To read more on the state of Agriculture in the region; CLICK HERE

