2019 Home Hardware Annual Toy Drive a huge success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Home Hardware Annual Toy Drive to help fill Santa’s Sleigh with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army Christmas Hampers was a huge success.

The Toy Drive filled the Salvation Army van and raised about $800 in cash donations.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army shares, the toys came at a great time as we are filling hampers and assessing all that came in to ensure the toys get to the right child.



- Advertisement -

The Toy Drive is a contributor to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program. Eggie shared, they were excited to partner with Home Hardware seeing how much they care and contribute to Fort St. John throughout the year.

Any extra toys that are collected during this holiday season supply the Salvation Army’s year-long Birthday Program. Any parent accessing the Food Bank can request a Birthday Hamper for their child. Eggie shares, the gift of giving can happen all year round.