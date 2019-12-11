News

2019 Home Hardware Annual Toy Drive

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Home Hardware and Moose FM are getting together to help fill Santa’s Sleigh with the Annual Toy Drive with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army Christmas Hampers.

Every child in the community should have the gift of Christmas and the Toy Drive is a contributor to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program.

This Friday, December 13th, 2019, and Saturday, December 14th, 2019, come down to Home Hardware with a new unwrapped toy or cash donation to put in Santa’s Sleigh.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army shares, they are excited to partner with Home Hardware seeing how much they care and contribute to Fort St. John throughout the year.

The Salvation Army is looking for all kinds of toys, especially toys between ages 7 and 16, including gift cards, craft supplies, skates and more.

Eggie said, ” The Toy Drive at Home Hardware will be a wonderful addition to the Christmas Programs at the Salvation Army by providing over 100 children with presents.”

Any extra toys that are collected during this holiday season supply the Salvation Army’s year-long Birthday Program. Any parent accessing the Food Bank can request a Birthday Hamper for their child. Eggie shares, the gift of giving can happen all year round.

Moose FM will be broadcasting live on location for the event and is a good time to meet Serena and Bernard.

